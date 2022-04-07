Pet of the Week: Cinnabun the bunny

× Expand OMHS Cinnabon

Cinnabun is adorable and ready to find her forever family!

She was found as a stray by a member of the public, and when no owner came forward, we placed her up for adoption to find her a forever home!

Cinnabun is sweet and friendly. She will come to you for pets, especially if you have treats! She is working on litter box training and doing super well!

Cinnabun is curious and loves to investigate new things and people. She loves to have a large enclosure using a tall exercise pen. Cinnabun is an adventurous girl and has figured out how to get out of a few enclosures before.

Providing her with lots of enrichment and a good size living space is key.

If you have a room that you can make her rabbit room, she would be in bunny bliss.

Cinnabun is looking for a home where she will be the only rabbit. Unfortunately, she has told us that she does not want to share her space with another rabbit. She is queen and rules on her own. If you are looking for the softest rabbit ever, apply to adopt her today!

This two-year-old is a New Zealand rabbit whose life span ranges from five to ten years. When fully grown, females weigh between 10 to 12 lbs. Rabbits require access to hay and eat pellets and can have fruits and vegetables more information is provided during the adoption process.

Oakville Milton Humane Society neuters/spays all pets. The cost of adopting a rabbit is $90.00, which includes a $15 gift certificate to Ren's Pets. All adoptions are properly vetted to ensure a good match, and they ask that you please fill out an online form. You can also choose to sponsor Cinnabon.