Peter Gilgan Family YMCA will reopen September 8

The YMCA of Oakville, also known as the Peter Gilgan Family YMCA, will reopen next Tuesday, September 8, 2020. The facility will open at 8:00a.m. for members 18 years of age and older.

“We’re taking a number of steps to ensure the safety of everyone” said Kyle Barber, President & CEO, YMCA of Oakville. “Our team is very excited to welcome our members back.”

"We’ve done everything possible to ensure our facilities meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. And we have modified our policies and programs to facilitate safe social distancing practices."

The way we will interact with each other may look a bit different, but at the YMCA, you will always be able to connect with people, and improve your health and wellness, which will help to strengthen our community. We are here to help you focus on what matters most, your health.

Taking care of our health is more important now than ever before. At the YMCA we’re here to help you stay active and healthy in spirit, mind and body.

Changes in Phase 1 of the Peter Gilgan Family YMCA reopening

See our complete Stage One Program Schedule online here. Watch our website as we continue to add to our hours, classes and programs in subsequent stages based on member demand.

In addition to the classes listed on the program schedule, members can also book an individual workout space for up to 60 minutes. As of reopening, all workouts must be booked in advance with the “Technogym mywellness app,” or by calling (905)-845-3417.

Available workout spaces include:

Functional training

Free weights

Selected Strength Circuits

Cardio Equipment

Lane Swim

The new operating hours are:

Monday to Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

Pool operating hours are:

Tuesday to Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Mondays and Sundays: Closed

Please note all facilities will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection every day between the hours of 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and again from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Technogym “mywellness app”

To help manage attendance, ensure we observe capacity limits, and to ensure there’s a workout spot ready just for you, members must book their workout in advance using the The “Technogym mywellness app,” or by calling (905)-845-3417.

The wellness floor, gyms and multipurpose rooms are available for booking in 30-minute time blocks; members can book up to two (2) consecutive 30-minute blocks per day. Fitness classes and lane swims appear as 60-minute blocks which includes workout, arrival, and departure times. There is no limit to number of blocks members can book per week.

Follow these steps if you are unfamiliar with the mywellness app:

Download the mywellness app from your preferred app store (Apple | Google Play) Create an account, and select Oakville as your location and the Peter Gilgan Family YMCA as your facility Select the date you would like to attend to see what options are available For more information, click on the photo of the activity you are interested in attending Select ‘Book’ to reserve your spot For fitness classes and lane swims, select your preferred space, bike, yoga mat, or lane location You will then receive an email from Peter Gilgan Family YMCA confirming your registration

Registration is open seven days in advance of your planned visit. For any questions or assistance with registration, please e-mail: customerservice@oakville.ymca.ca or call 905-845-3417