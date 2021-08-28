Picture of the Day - Aug. 28, 2021

× Expand Elliott Bowen Halton Police Marine Unit search for missing 80-year-old boater off the shoreline of Oakville, Ontario

Elliott Bowen was aboard the CCGS Griffon when he took this photograph of Halton Regional Police Marine Unit and the Canadian Coast Guard, Port Weller Station crew searching for a missing 80-year-old boater, Robert Wyles.

Mr. Wyles was last seen leaving Bronte Harbour aboard a boat he just purchased on Aug. 26. His boat was found abandoned just outside of the Oakville Harbour at 6:00 pm that same day.

HRPS Robert Wyles

Search and Rescue teams which have included helicopters, an air force plane, TOWARF, Halton Police Marine Unit, and the Canadian Coast Guard have been searching day and night for Mr. Wyles.

"The search will continue until at least 10 am tomorrow morning (Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021)," stated Halton Police Constable Ryan Anderson.

Police have asked residents who have property along Lake Ontario, to please check along the water's edge. If they see something pertaining to this ongoing rescue effort, they are asked contact Halton Regional Police at (905) 825-4747.