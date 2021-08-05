Picture of the Day - August 5, 2021

× Expand J.W. McIntyre TOWARF rescue - Aug 4 off foot of Park Street in Old Oakville

On Wednesday, Aug 4 at 6:00 PM off Park Street in Olde Oakville, Jame McIntyre captured TOWARF towing a demasted sailboat.

Since 1954, TOWARF (Town of Oakville Water Air Rescue Force), a group of 45 plus volunteers, provides a much-needed rescue service 24 hours a day, seven days a week from mid-spring to late fall. It is an auxiliary unit for the Canadian Coast Guard.

This year from July 3 to Aug. 4, TOWARF's volunteer crew have responded to 15 rescues and saved over 40 people plus a pet. They are currently looking to replace their 20-year-old boat. If you would like to donate funds to this vital organization, information is available on their website.

@TOWARF rescues from July 3 to Aug. 4

Aug 4 - Marine Unit. Marine Assistance Request Broadcast #MARB 19’ disabled Bayliner near #Burlington Liftbridge two people on board. The Bayliner was located and towed to Newport Yacht Club. All people aboard are safe.

Aug 3 - 34' Cabin Cruiser with four people on board was grounded off Clarkson, stuck hard on rocks. Extremely shallow, so Rescue Boat was unable to approach. Occupants transferred to TOWARF rescue vessel via Good Samaritans on personal watercraft. Persons brought safely to shore; a commercial company will salvage their boat.

Jul 31 Last night, our volunteers were called out at 1:15 am regarding a 35' powerboat disabled off of #PortCredit with12 people on board. The boat was towed to Port Credit and secured. People who were aboard are well.

Jul 26 - TOWARF assisted a disabled 25’ powerboat taking on water off #Bronte with nine people on board, including five children plus a dog. Crew 2 located the vessel, sealed the leak, took the mothers, children and dog aboard and towed the powerboat to #Oakville harbour boat ramp. All people and the pet dog aboard the vessel are safe.

Jul 25 - TOWARF assisted two people aboard a 29' disabled sailboat. The sailboat was located one nautical mile off #PortCredit with its anchor stuck hard. TOWARF pulled the sailboat, which dislodged the anchor. TOWARF towed the boat with police providing an escort during 20-knot winds with building seas.

Jul 22 - TOWARF responded to a MAYDAY RELAY for a capsized canoe off Lakefront Promenade with one person in the water. The person made it safely ashore. The team stood down.

Jul 22 - TOWARF assisted two people aboard a disabled 19’ powerboat, located two nautical miles off Ford Drive. CALLOUT crew were activated. Waiver signed, and the vessel was towed to #Oakville harbour.

Jul 20 - TOWARF assisted three people on board a disabled 28’ powerboat anchored off #PortCredit, with squall warnings and thunderstorms in effect for the area. TOWARF towed the powerboat to a safe haven.

Jul 19 - TOWARF responded to a MAYDAY Relay for people in the water off #PortCredit. CALLOUT activated, and volunteers responded to HQ. @PeelPolice were on the scene brought the people safely ashore. This call was the THIRD CALLOUT that day. The crew stood down before launching the Rescue Boat.

Jul 18 TOWARF responded to a first-time kayak renter capsized 400 metres west of Oakville harbour and 200 metres offshore. One person found in the water was rescued and returned to shore safely along with a swamped kayak. People onshore alerted @haltonpolice via #SARPartner and their cruiser responded and interviewed the boater.

Jul 15 First incident of the day, callout crew tasked by @JRCCTrentCCCOS responded to two people on a rental pontoon which ended up on the rocks, damaging the boat's propeller. TOWARF used a line launcher as depth was unsafe for Rescue Boat. The rental pontoon boat was extricated from rocks and towed to #PortCredit; all people are safe.

Jul 6 - Crew 3 tasked today by ⁦@JRCCTrentCCCOS. We received a landline call from a member of the public seeing a vessel in trouble (damaged prop). We located them one nautical mile east of #Oakville Harbour and towed them in. ⁦@HaltonPolice Marine 1 was on the scene when we arrived.

1/2 It was a busy evening for Crew 1. First tasking #MARB for 18' Sea Ray, which ran out of fuel east of Lakefront Promenade, towed to the public launch ramp, all well. Tasked by @JRCCTrentCCCOS ‘A-Team.’

2/2 Second @JRCCTrentCCCOS ‘A Team’ tasking: as TOWARF secured the first vessel, a person on a boat in need of assistance off Port Credit harbour flagged down a personal watercraft. A 12' Seadoo Challenger with two people on board was disabled as it took on water. The Seadoo Challenger was towed to Port Credit's inner harbour, and all aboard were safe.

Jul 3 - Maritime Assistance Radio Broadcast #MARB from #Prescott MCTS for a disabled 27’ Sea Ray with four people on board off #Oakville. TOWARF towed the Sea Ray to #Oakville Harbour. All safe aboard were safe, and the children swam ashore to their waiting parents!