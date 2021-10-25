Picture of the day - late October storm

× Expand Marcel Painchaud

Oakville photographer Marcel Painchaud captures the intensity of winds that buffeted the community on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Lakeside Park. North-north-east winds held at 48 km/h and gusted to 58 that churned up two to three-meter waves that crashed over Oakville Pier.

Town staff have closed off access to the piers in both Oakville and Bronte and warn that residents should use caution when walking along the lake as well as bodies of running water, such as local creeks. As the rain continues, flooding of low-lying areas is possible.

The strong winds and rain are forecasted to last until Wednesday, Oct. 27 morning.

Marcel wonders, "might be an early warning of the Witches of November to come?"