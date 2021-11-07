Pictures of the Day - Tannery Park - Nov. 7, 2021

There must have been something in the Fall air, as two local photographers Gilles Rivard and Marcel Painchaud capture stunning pictures of and from Tannery Park.

Photographer Gilles Rivard took this sensational sunrise from Tannery Park over looking the Oakville Harbour lighthouse and pier.

The second photograph is by Marcel Painchaud, who captured the stunning fall flower display leading up to the tower sculpture, also in Tannery Park.

If you have a picture you would like to submit, please email them to: [email protected]