Project Police on Park Patrol is Back for Summer 2021

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Overcrowded lakefront parks include Coronation Park

To reduce the incidence of nuisance-type behaviours in public spaces, the Halton Regional Police Service, in partnership with the Town of Oakville Municipal Enforcement Services, is launching the second year of Project Police on Park Patrol (POPP). This project will run until September 25, 2021.

In recent weeks, the Halton Regional Police Service, Town of Oakville Municipal Enforcement Services, and Oakville Councillors have received an increased number of complaints and calls for service related to nuisances in these public spaces.

We want to assure residents of Oakville that we recognize and share your concerns.

Project POPP will introduce proactive patrols at a number of municipal parks, school properties and trail systems across the Town of Oakville. These patrols will focus on:

loitering / trespassing in parks and schools;

illegal drug and alcohol use;

serious criminal activity (robberies, assaults); and

mischief and damage to property.

During these patrols, our enforcement approach will focus on the 4 Es: Engage, Explain, Educate and, only as a last resort, Enforce.

The Halton Regional Police Service and its partners remain committed to community safety and livability through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.

If residents have nuisance-related concerns in the Town of Oakville that they would like our Project POPP teams to be aware of, please email the concerns to: [email protected].

Residents may also call the Halton Regional Police Service non-emergency line 905-825-4777 to report their concerns. Reminder: 911 is for emergencies only.

All other by-law related issues can be reported to the Town of Oakville Municipal Enforcement Services by calling 905-845-6601 or emailing [email protected].

We thank you for keeping our community a wonderful place to work, live and play.

To learn more about Project POPP, visit the Halton Regional Police Service online here.