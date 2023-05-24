Health impacts of poor air quality - webinar

× Expand Ebredhard Grossgasteiger on Unsplash

Did you know that air pollution is the single largest environmental threat to human health and well-being (New York Times, May 1, 2022)? And did you know that many illnesses (besides respiratory problems) are linked to air pollution, such as heart attacks, strokes, Parkinson’s, premature births and miscarriages?

GASP will host Dr. Mili Roy, a practicing ophthalmologist, Ontario Regional Chair of the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, and Co-char of the Ontario Climate Emergency Campaign, who will speak about the health impacts of poor air quality. The webinar will occur on Wednesday, May 31, at 7:00 p.m.

This is a great opportunity to hear the latest research, ask questions and take action to advocate for change. Register for free.

There is so much to learn about the effects of air pollution on our health.

Grand(m)others Act To Save The Planet (GASP) is a grassroots, non-partisan group of grandmothers and grand 'others' who care deeply about the world our descendants will inherit.