Pearl Moffat Poppies for peace art installation at the Church of the Incarnation in Glen Abbey

Inspired by installations in Canada and the UK, The Anglican Church of the Incarnation in Glen Abbey has embarked on a Poppies for Peace art project to honour and remember the sacrifices of so many.

We engaged parishioners and others from our local community and beyond to participate in the project. Many people contributed their time and talents to crochet or knit over 5000 poppies. Several groups helped sew them to a backing so the banner could be displayed from the church roof and cascade into the wooded lot next to our church building.

While this is a beautiful art installation to see, it is also an emotional and visceral reminder of those who fought for peace in our country.

The project grew from the original plan to create one large banner for outside the building to many displays inside and outside the church - with the help of many outstanding and tireless volunteers. The outside banners were installed in the third week of October and will stay up until the end of November.

As co-coordinators, Pearl Moffat and I plan to expand the project for next year by adding additional banners to the outside and inside.

A community open house will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the project. There will be music performed by our fabulous choir, refreshments and information about some of the other initiatives we have on the go.

In addition to the breathtaking banner running from the roof into the wooded lot, the poppy display will continue over the signs at Dorval Drive, Old Abbey Lane and the Milton Road entrance. There will also be over one hundred poppies affixed to sticks and displayed on the walkways and within the wooded area for people to enjoy.

An interactive candle table and meditative space will be available for those who wish to light a candle in honour of peace or in remembrance of someone they knew who fought for peace.

You can drive by the Church of the Incarnation at Old Abbey Lane and Milton Rd (across from the Glen Abbey Golf Course) www.incarnationchurch.ca and see the banner lit up at night. The beautiful shadows created by the spotlights against the banner are a visual reminder of those fallen but never forgotten.

If you live in the Glen Abbey area, you may have received one of the 1000 flyers delivered with a poppy attached. This flyer advertised our Poppies for Peace Open House, but also our Christmas Market (Nov. 19), Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” event (Dec. 4) and Christmas service times.

Please visit the church during this busy time and enjoy one of these events.