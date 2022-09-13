Prancing with the Stars returns this fall

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Resident Brian with professional dancer Ilinca demonstrated some moves they are preparing for this year's "Prancing with the Stars".

The Oakville & Milton Humane Society's (OMHS) Prancing with the Stars gala returns this November, announced at today's launch by committee chair Cari MacLean. MacLean says, "It is so good to be back in person."

After eating a delicious meal and making bids at the silent auction, patrons will enjoy watching six couples compete for the title of best dance couple. Six residents are paired with professional dancers. Each resident dancer has committed to raising $7,000 to support the animals at the shelter in getting the care and support they need to find their forever homes.

The gala is the primary fundraiser for the OMHS, which is funded only by corporate sponsors and independent community donations.

This year both financial and volunteer resources have been stretched thin, as numerous families and individuals who purchased pets during the pandemic are relinquishing them to OMHS. OMHS is a no-kill animal shelter, so all pets are looked after, including those with behavioural and health challenges.

Prancing with the Stars will take place at the Oakville Conference Centre on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

Tickets are $170 each, tables of 10 are available, and there is a small premium for tables adjacent to the dance floor. Click here for tickets to the event.

Volunteers are also looking for silent auction items, which is an excellent way to get your product, service, or event noticed while helping out animals in need.