Prancing with the Stars - when the animals win

Prancing with the Stars, presented by Royal Canin, thrilled a sold-out audience at the Oakville Conference Centre on Nov. 3 with incredible performances from our six local stars, Melissa Barlock, Bryan McClenaghan, Jasmin Elhamad, Katherine Dawick, John Scarlett and Loretta Phinney and their professional dance partners.

Congratulations to Katherine Dawick and her pro partner Stillian Kostov for winning the Best in Dance Show trophy, and a huge ‘paws up’ to Loretta Phinney, who won the trophy for top fundraiser.

Bringing back Prancing with the Stars after a three-year hiatus required a tremendous amount of work and determination from so many. Thanks to our local stars and their instructors for putting on such an entertaining show from start to finish. Also, a big paws up to our scoring judges, Richard Thibault, Julie Cole and Ron MacLean. Our MC, Sean Furfaro, once again did a masterful job of moving this big show along.

A special thanks to the Prancing organizing committee led by chair Cari MacLean and Karen Moniz, who created what we humbly believe was the best Prancing experience yet! Kudos also to our dedicated team of volunteers who handled everything from registration, dancer voting and the silent auction, so everyone had the best possible evening.

All this would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. In particular, a big thanks to presenting Sponsor Royal Canin, Platinum Sponsor P3 Veterinary Partners, VIP Reception Sponsor Ren’s Pets, Dinner Sponsor Nexus REIT, Animal Story Sponsors Starshot Marketing and Oakville Animal Clinic, Photo Booth sponsor Boehringer Ingelheim and signage sponsor Acura of Oakville.

Prancing with the Stars 2022 proved, once again, that there is nothing like the love of animals and their welfare to bring our community together as we raised $145,000! This will go such a long way in helping us find more forever homes for our animals and providing them with the best possible care.

Plans are already underway for next year’s Prancing, so stay tuned here for more updates!

If you would like to make a donation, please click the following link OMHS - Donate.