Perfect trees, flowering shrubs and pollinator plants for Oakville

Not everyone has a green thumb, and preparing a garden for a new home or updating and adding to an existing garden can be expensive. Picking the wrong plants can save you hundreds of dollars and hours of hard work.

Oakvillegreen annual native plant has an assortment of trees, flowering shrubs, pollinator plant and pollinator kits to ensure your hard-earned money and labour doesn't go to waste. Native plants safeguard the stability of Oakville's environment.

This year there are 12 varieties of trees, nine flowering shrubs, two pollinator plants and seven pollinator kits. Plants are ordered online at the oakvillegreen-online-store.

Trees and shrubs will be planted in one to two-gallon containers, with an average height of 3-5 ft, and should fit comfortably on the floor of a car's backseat.

Since gardeners will have purchased native plants and trees, they will thrive in the Southern Ontario climate. Typically, plants can be planted immediately but will withstand staying out of the ground if needed. Store outdoors in a shady location, away from direct sunlight.

If there is a frost warning, keep perennial plants protected indoors. They recommend light watering or moistening the soil as necessary.

Oakvillegreen's plant sale runs until May 11. Pick-up is on Saturday, May 13, in the area of Upper Middle Road and Trafalgar Road. Deliveries are available but limited to Oakville addresses for $10, taking place on May 12 or 13, but delivery times are not available.

Additional Oakville plant sales coming this spring