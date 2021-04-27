Rainbow crosswalks approved by Oakville council

Many students and community members requested rainbow crosswalks be added to the town’s streetscapes to support Oakville's LGBTQ2+ community as a way to demonstrate the town’s commitment to diversity and inclusion visibly.

Oakville Council agreed and approved three rainbow crosswalks. They will be located along Lakeshore Road in Downtown Oakville at Navy Street, Kerr Village at Kerr Street and Bronte Village at Bronte Road. Mayor Burton brought the motion to Council on March 29, 2021.

Following consultation with these groups and research on design, town staff will be using a longitudinal design style for the crosswalks, featuring Pride flag colours, with the addition of black and brown stripes to represent Oakville’s diversity. They are to be finished by June 18.

“This important initiative is a way to demonstrate the town’s solidarity with members of the LGBTQ2+ and BIPOC communities here, across the country and around the world. I am delighted that this project is moving forward,” stated Mayor Burton

“We want to ensure Oakville is a place where everyone feels welcome. The many and diverse individuals living and working in our community are the heart of Oakville,” said Jane Clohecy, CAO. “As a municipality, we continue to strengthen our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion in all of our efforts to ensure Oakville is a welcoming community for all.”

The town's decision to support the LGBTQ2+ and BIPOC communities was passed on the same evening that Halton Catholic District School Board trustees decided not to fly the Pride Flag.

For more information, please see Item #7.7 included in April 26, 2021, Council meeting agenda.

To learn more about the town’s commitment to inclusion, including the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan, visit oakville.ca.