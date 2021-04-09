"Project Lynx" with Halton Police ends in $2.5 million drug bust

An investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has ended with a record setting seizure for the drug unit. HRPS said the investigation, dubbed “Project LYNX”, resulted in seizure of an estimated $2.5 million in goods and the arrest of seven people, including one man from Oakville.

The HRPS – Drug and Human Trafficking Unit concluded the seven month long drug trafficking investigation last week on Friday, April 2, 2021. "Project LYNX" targeted a highly organized and sophisticated drug network involved with drug trafficking, importing and money laundering.

Found in the seizure from last week raids were 21 kilograms of drugs, over $1.1 million in Canadian currency, weapons, two cars and three Rolex watches.

Photo: HRPS Photo: HRPS Photo: HRPS

A total of six Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrants were executed in Hamilton, Stoney Creek, Oakville, Mississauga, Bolton and Toronto last week.

Arrested and charged last week were a total of seven suspects with a combined 40 charges between them. The Oakville suspect was arrested on two charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking; one charge for Cocaine and the other for Psilocybin.

The seven suspects are:

One man (age 41) from Oakville

Two people (both age 44) from Mississauga

Two people (age 34 and 47) from Toronto

Two people (age 31 and 32) from Caledon

This drug network had associations to various organized crime groups across southern Ontario. The network worked collectively with these organizations to import and traffic cocaine and fentanyl throughout Halton Region and Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA).

The result of the investigation and subsequent search warrants led the seizure of the following items;

17 kilograms of cocaine

3 kilograms of fentanyl

1 kilogram of MDMA (ecstasy)

$1,139,423 million in Canadian currency

$4,840 in US currency

.357 Magnum (firearm) with ammunition

2021 Mercedes Benz AMG

2016 Honda Odyssey

3 Rolex watches

The estimated value of seized proceeds, drugs and currency is valued at 2.5 million dollars.

An investigation of this magnitude and complexity would not have resulted in the successful disruption of these criminal organizations without the assistance of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada (FINTRAC) and the Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (OPP).

More information on this case is available online with HRPS. Anyone with further information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact the HRPS – Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

A short video detailing the investigation was released yesterday by the Halton Police:

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.