Protecting Lake Ontario

The Ontario government is supporting projects that help communities like Oakville protect and improve the health of the Great Lakes by investing an additional $1.9 million in the Great Lakes Local Action Fund.

“We all have a role to play in protecting and restoring the Great Lakes, and through the Great Lakes Local Action Fund, communities and local organizations can apply for funding to take environmental action right in their own backyards,” said David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. “Following the success of our first round of funding, our government is proud to support more local projects to protect, conserve, and restore the Great Lakes and their watersheds for future generations.”

This new investment will help support innovative projects led by community-based organizations, small businesses, municipalities, conservation authorities, and Indigenous communities that focus on protecting and restoring coastal, shoreline and nearshore areas of the Great Lakes and its connecting rivers and streams.

Examples of the types of eligible projects include:

Restoring stream banks through the planting of trees and shrubs

Local waterfront clean-ups to improve human health and protect wildlife from plastic pollution

Application of best management practices to protect aquatic habitat and water quality – e.g. for fertilizers and road salt

The deadline to apply for the second round of funding through the Great Lakes Local Action Fund is 2 p.m. on March 11, 2022.

Local projects supported by the Great Lakes Local Action Fund

Love Your Lake

Engage communities to conduct 100 litter clean-ups along the shores of Lake Ontario between Niagara-on-the-Lake and Kingston.

I Think - Youth agency creates waves on the Great Lakes

Enhance ecological and shoreline remediation along nine creeks and rivers in the Lake Ontario watershed through scalable classroom engagement.

Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters - Working with Communities to Prevent & Respond to Aquatic Invasive Species

Support and build community capacity to remove invasive species in the Lake Ontario watershed.