Town seeks public consultation for shoreline improvements

Shorewood Promenade Park

The Town of Oakville has initiated a study to assess shoreline protection needs at two lakefront parks in town; Holyrood Promenade and Shorewood Promenade.

Town staff are seeking public input related to these projects, including:

Alternative solutions

Evaluation criteria

Environmental impacts

Mitigation measures.

Please note that all shoreline improvements at Shorewood Promenade will follow a Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Class Environmental Assessment process. Construction for both sites is being planned for summer 2021.

The material available for review will include background information on shoreline condition and the deterioration of the current shoreline protection, updates from investigations, evaluation of alternatives for improvements and the preliminary preferred alternatives for each site.

Materials for review in regard to both parks is available from the town online here.

Holyrood Park

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a virtual public consultation. A summary of materials is available on the town’s website for interested parties to review, and comments on the preferred solution are requested.

Please direct all comments, concerns and input on the project from this online consultation to the following contacts via email, mail or phone call by January 7, 2021. A list of where to send consultation and feedback is available here.

Learn more about this consultation online with the town of Oakville.