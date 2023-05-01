Purse collection drive underway in Oakville

Supplied by Diane Mihalek Purse collection

For Mother's Day on May 14, a local mom is running a purse collection drive in the region to help the local women, especially newcomers. The Purse Collect Halton is modelled after a similar program in York region, which has been popular for the last few years.

Diane Mihalek, a resident of Oakville for decades, began this drive three weeks ago, inspired by Purse Project York Region.

"My friend who has been running the purse collection drive in the York region collected 500 purses this time and helped me to get it started here. Many people take similar initiatives around Christmas, but there's hardly anything for women around Mother's Day," Mihalek shared.

Considering that everyone's doing spring cleaning now, the organizer believes the drive is well-timed too.

This year being the first, she aims to collect at least 50 purses to donate to the charities like HIPPY Halton, Halton Women's Place and the Women's Centre of Halton.

"I've always liked to volunteer and give back to the community in different ways," Mahalek added. Founder of a corporate events management company, she has helped vulnerable women and seniors in the past.

Mahalek hopes that more people will participate in the drive till May 6. Donations can be brought to the Taste of Colombia Fair Trade Coffee & Gift Shop on Bronte Road and dropped off the items in a designated bin.

Accepted items for the drive are: