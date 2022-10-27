Queen's Platinum Jubilee recipients honoured by Halton Healthcare

Oakville Hospital Foundation Ms. Sharon Norris

Twenty-six Halton Healthcare volunteers, staff and physicians were honoured with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pins, of which 13 were associated with Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

They were celebrated at a small reception on Oct.13, recognizing their significant contributions and service to their community.

The Canadian Platinum Jubilee pin was created to mark the 70th anniversary year of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne.

Halton Healthcare and the three foundations, Georgetown Hospital Foundation, Milton Hospital Foundation, and Oakville Hospital Foundation, along with their board members, were in attendance to extend their heartfelt thanks and congratulations

"Each one of these people represents the very best in healthcare; compassion, drive, and each of them works tirelessly in service of others," said Art Leitch, Chair of the Oakville HospitalFoundation Board of Directors.

"The past few years have been tremendously challenging, and I wish to acknowledge these deserving individuals who continue to support the hospital and community. We owe them our gratitude."

These recipients personify service and duty and were nominated for their important contributions to the Halton community.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital volunteer/staff/physicians Jubilee recipients:

Ian Cockwell

June Cockwell

Denise Hardenne

Rasa Hasan

Betty Ann Jarrett

Gary Love

Dr. David McConachie

Sharon Norris

John W. Nyholt

Richard Nunn

Timothy Porter

Tom Rothfischer

Rob Stapleford

Complete list of recipients for Oakville

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next

1 Oakville News N.M. Oakville recipients of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal MP Anita Anand commemorates the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by recognizing outstanding community members. MP Damoff's list will be available later in August.