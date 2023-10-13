Local jewish community reacts to war in Israel

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Halton Police stand guard at Oakville's Shaarei-Beth El Synagogue on Morrison Road.

Last Saturday morning was supposed to be a joyful weekly celebration of the Jewish Sabbath, made even more special with a Bat Mitzvah (Jewish coming-of-age ceremony) and honouring the high holy day of Simchat Torah (finishing the annual cycle of reading the Jewish bible). But as I looked at my phone, the first thing I saw was a text from my sister, “Israel is at war."

Sadly, while I hope and pray for peace in Israel, my homeland has suffered through many wars, though most were before I was born. This was different, as reports started coming in that Hamas terrorists had cut through the border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip and were murdering innocent civilians in small towns and farming villages.

As I drove to Shaarei-Beth El, my synagogue located in Southeast Oakville, the news got worse and worse. The terrorists had overrun a music peace festival and not only murdered the attendees but kidnapped young men and women, shot thousands of missiles in Israel and broadcasted their terror acts on social media for the world to see.

I led our service, trying to hold in my tears and fears, knowing I had family and friends in grave danger. As day turned to night, the nightmare continued, with more reports of families being killed, babies decapitated, elderly Holocaust survivors kidnapped, homes set on fire, and Jews chased and slaughtered in the street by bloodthirsty terrorists.

It reminded me of images from pogroms I read in Jewish history books, but that was years ago; how could that happen again today?

Finally, by Sunday night, Israel Defense Forces had secured the Israeli army bases, towns and villages that had been attacked and forced the terrorists back to Gaza, and the army began to shell the terrorist enclaves. But the damage was done: 1200 Jewish dead, men, women, and children, 2700 wounded and 120 hostages.

The bloodiest single day of Jewish deaths since the gas chambers of the Holocaust.

My heart was broken.

I hugged my children close.

I felt helpless and hopeless.

Monday night, I set up a Zoom room so all our synagogue community members could gather virtually to mourn together.

People are still on edge, worried that we might be harassed even here in Halton region. We offered prayers for the deceased, prayers for the wounded, prayers for our hostages and prayers for our brave soldiers to rescue the hostages and protect our homeland.

Finally, we sang songs of peace because, ultimately, we don’t want war or violence; we constantly pray for peace. The ray of hope in these horrible circumstances is the gathering of the community, both online last Sunday and again this past Wednesday night in person.

Our community gathered in a circle, hugged one another, and sang more songs of peace and the Israeli national anthem. Noga, a board member of the Israeli Movement for Progressive Judaism, flew here to visit and bring information about what is happening on the ground in Israel and give us hope.

In addition, I have heard from so many different local faith leaders, particularly each and every leader from the Interfaith Council of Halton, expressing their horror at what happened and offering support.

I have heard from local, provincial, and federal politicians with words of comfort and support. Halton Regional Police have been exceptional, calling daily to check in and sending extra patrols to the synagogue to make us feel safe.

Community leaders, neighbours, and random strangers have called, texted and emailed, asking how they can help and offering solidarity.

We have started gathering emergency supplies at the synagogue, such as medical supplies, socks, underwear, and cold-weather gear.

It's truly heartwarming in an otherwise horrible week to get all this support, and we here at the synagogue are so thankful.

In fact, on Oct. 13, Friday night, we are hosting another online event, “Light a candle for Israel.”

We invite those in Halton region who are standing in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish community to join and light a candle at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.