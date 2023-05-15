RCOT receives International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians Youth Service Award

× Expand Dana Atwell Boy Scouts showing their completed Rotary birdhouses.

On May 6, the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar received notice that the club had been granted the International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians Youth Service Award as a result of an article published in the March 15, Oakville News.

Presenting the award to Lauri Asikainen is President Cliff Thompson. Cliff stated, "This recognizes one of Rotary's Avenue of Service, Generation Youth".

Lauri's initiative to involve Oakville's 16th Scout Troop in building birdhouses created a fundraiser for the Scouts. Initially, Rotary started the project as an environmental project as well as a fundraiser for Rotary.

Lauri Asikainen, incoming president and chair of the club's Environment Committee, accepted the award on behalf of the volunteers who put the initial birdhouses together; he thanked Herb Shroeder for the use of his workshop to assemble the birdhouses and PCM, that donated the wood that was used to build them.

The IFSR (International Fellowship of Scouting Rotarians) is a Rotary Fellowship promoting service to youth through Scouting and Guiding. IFSR is composed of over a thousand Rotarians in 45 countries that work to promote Scouting and Guiding through their membership in Rotary.

The IFSR Community Service Award may also be awarded annually by any Rotary Club to a Scout or Guide unit of their choice they wish to recognize for performing community service. Recipients are selected by the local Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar is a member of Rotary International. We are a charitable organization that raises money for local community and international projects. Our motto is 'Service Above Self.'

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders who dedicate their time and talent to tackling the woworld'sost pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 Countries and geographical areas. To learn more about Oakville Trafalgar Rotary, check out our website, www.rcot.ca, or contact us at info@rcot.ca.