Record turn out at Courage Polar Bear Dip 2023

× Expand Courage Polar Bear Dip

With a record turnout at this year’s Courage Polar Bear Dig, the event surpassed its fundraising goal, raising well over $100,000 for World Vision. Over 5,000 spectators cheered the close to 800 people who braved the fridge waters of Lake Ontario at Coronation Park in Oakville, Ontario.

× Expand Courage Polar Bear Dip 1000s of spectators at Courage Polar Bear Dip 2023

“We were thrilled to be back at Coronation Park for this year’s event. After two years of virtual events, it feels like coming home," stated co-founder Trent Courage.

"We’re so excited that we surpassed our fundraising goal to provide fresh water to World Vision projects in Ethiopia and Zambia. Water is the essence of life…and that’s why we do this.”

× Expand Courage Polar Bear Dip 2023 Courage Polar Bear Dip 2023 costumed organizers entertained the 5000-plus spectators

The dippers pledged $25 or more for plunging into Lake Ontario on New Year's Day. Since 1995, the event has raised over $2.1 million for World Vision's clean water projects and welcomed over 10,000 jumpers.

× Expand Courage Polar Bear Dip Courage Polar Bear Dip 2023 costumed youngsters about to take the plunge

The Courage Polar Bear Dip is open to dippers of all ages, and organizers have planned events to entertain the entire family. In addition to live music, food stations and non-stop entertainment, participants can look forward to a costume contest with prizes for the most imaginative attire.

× Expand Courage Polar Bear Dip It's a family affair at the Courage Polar Bear Dip 2023

About World Vision

World Vision is the largest non-governmental provider of clean water in the developing world, providing a new person with clean water every 10 seconds. Since 2015, World Vision has provided more than 2.3 million people access to clean water for consumption and sanitation. World Vision’s clean water initiatives have helped save the lives of thousands of children from water-related diseases caused by contaminated water, poor sanitation and lack of hygiene.