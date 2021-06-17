Red-Tailed Hawk creates drama in the neighbourhood

Marcel Painchaud
A Red-Tailed Hawk being chased after catching a squirrel.
Nature provided some drama in the neighbourhood when a Red-Tailed Hawk made off with one of the many black squirrels in Oakville.
Marcel Painchaud
Despite the attacks, the hawk seemed to cling to its prey.
Marcel Painchaud
All the birds in the area seemed to be on the squirrel's side. Crows, Grackles and red-Winged Blackbirds all chased the hawk as it left.
Marcel Painchaud
In the end, the squirrel got a reprieve when the hawk dropped it and just as quickly as it started, the drama was over.