Reflecting on the perfect storm

Sean O'Meara

As councillors, we always receive a dozen or so calls about snow clearing after every snow event. Most are anxious to see their roads and sidewalks cleared; some want to be prioritized for various reasons, and some calls are from people who find themselves trapped or needing assistance.

As a Councillor in Ward 1 in Oakville, I was recently notified about a private snowplow clearing a residence that simply pushed all the snow to the road leaving the sidewalks looking like Mount Olympus to a senior. While the town ran the sidewalk plow down the main arterial sidewalk again, it served as a stark reminder about taking care of each other and thinking about our neighbours.

In normal times, the Town of Oakville aims to have our major arterial roadways, commercial business and industrial areas cleared within 6 hours. Our secondary roads, including minor arterial, collector and bus routes, aim to be cleared 12 hours after and local residential streets and laneways 24 hours of an event. Sidewalks across the Town have a standard of 24 hours, but these have not been normal times.

The winter event of Jan. 17 saw more snow accumulation in 24 hours than we’ve had in years. Combined with the continued staffing shortage we’ve seen due to the pandemic and positive Covid cases, made meeting our expected timeframes an exhausting feat. However, our staff and contractors did a herculean job. This will not be the end of the snow this season, and it’s important we take all these factors into account.

While I did hear stories like the one mentioned at the onset of this article, which again are contrary to our bylaws in terms of disposing of snow loads onto public rights-of-way, other stories came as no surprise to me. Oakville residents have always helped by plowing sidewalks, clearing windrow and checking in on neighbours. These are the actions that mean so much to our community.

As a reminder, residents can see in real-time our plows clearing all our roads by visiting our town’s plow tracker https://511portal.com/oakville

Lastly, if you know someone who lives on their own, such as an elderly resident on the street or with a physical disability that may need help, providing that extra half an hour could mean the world to them. If you have hired a private snow clearing contractor, please ensure they know our bylaws and your neighbours. Alternatively, if you see a plow blocking a roadway or sidewalk, please call bylaw at 905-845-6601 or email your councillor, and they can assist.

We get through this season together by looking out for each other, and that has always been the Oakville way!