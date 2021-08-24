Regional council advocating for regional priorities

Members of Halton Regional council joined with more than 1,500 colleagues from across the province this week, as the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) put on its annual conference in a virtual form.

A press release from the region says the conference provided an opportunity to bring Halton’s priority issue to the attention of provincial cabinet ministers. Regional council members met with the Ministers of Health, Infrastructure, Municipal Affairs and Housing and Long-Term Care, as well parliamentary assistants for several other ministries.

“The Minister meetings at AMO provide an opportunity to bring forward issues and concerns related to COVID-19 recovery and important investments to ensure the continued health, safety and resiliency of our residents and businesses now and into the future,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. “We continue to work with our provincial colleagues to advance our initiatives on behalf of Halton residents.”

Among the issues discussed with provincial ministers were:

investments in long-term care;

housing services and homelessness;

public health resources to support COVID-19 recovery;

public health and emergency health Services modernization;

growth-related infrastructure; and

immediate access to reliable rural broadband internet.

The annual AMO conference offers educational and networking sessions for municipal officials. This year’s conference, which ran from Aug. 15 to 18, featured more than 40 speakers, sessions and workshops.

Sessions and speakers covered topics including COVID-19’s impact on municipal service delivery and economic recovery; climate change; women in leadership; broadband connectivity in Ontario; transforming long-term care; community paramedicine; diversity, bias, inclusivity and mental health; municipal insurance costs; property assessment in a post-pandemic world and changes to Conservation Authorities.