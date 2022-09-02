Are you registered to vote in the municipal election?

× Expand Alan Cleaver - Foter - CC BY Advance Voting Vote with an "X"

The Town of Oakville is preparing to send out voter notices for the October municipal election. Eligible voters are encouraged to make sure they are on the voters’ list on the election website or by phoning 905-815-6015.

Those on the voters’ list will be issued a voter notice by the end of September, including details of when and where to vote, identification requirements and other helpful information.

If an eligible voter is not on the voters’ list, they can make a request on the town’s Am I On the Voters’ List page for their information to be added or amended.

To vote, an individual must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age, an Oakville resident, property owner or tenant or their spouse.

The town uses data from the Municipal Property Assessment Company (MPAC) to develop the voters’ list. Earlier this year, from March to the end of August, voters had the opportunity to check and update their information on MPAC’s website.

"With a wide choice of dates and places to vote at, the town is taking every effort to make it easy and inclusive for voters to take part in this election. Verifying the voters’ list now will help with faster processing at the voting locations this October,” commented Vicki Tytaneck, Town Clerk and Returning Officer for the 2022 Municipal Election.

Key dates

Oakville voters have a choice of multiple locations to vote during advance voting, Oct. 6-9 and 11-15. Details are available on the Advance Voting Locations page.

To vote on Voting Day, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., voters will have a choice of locations in the ward where they reside.

Alternate ways to vote

Those who are unavailable during the election can assign a proxy voter using the online form. The assigned voter must submit the form in person at the Clerk’s Office at Town Hall on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To book an appointment, use the online booking tool on the elections website or call ServiceOakville at 905-845-6601.

Individuals with medical or restricted mobility conditions can request to vote at home. To register for this service, email elections@oakville.ca or call 905-815-6015 from Sept. 15 to Oct. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.