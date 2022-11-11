Oakvillians brave the rain to honor the fallen in George's Square

× 1 of 11 Expand × 2 of 11 Expand × 3 of 11 Expand × 4 of 11 Expand × 5 of 11 Expand × 6 of 11 Expand × 7 of 11 Expand × 8 of 11 Expand × 9 of 11 Expand × 10 of 11 Expand × 11 of 11 Expand Prev Next

Residents gathered today, on November 11, at George's Square to pay their respects in the Remembrance Day ceremony. A parade preceded the ceremony and began at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre.

Several moments of silence were observed to honor the memory of service members who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Spirits weren't dampened by the gloomy weather, which alternated between a light drizzle and bursts of rain. Mourners were unbothered and remained till the end of service.

After the ceremony, some laid poppies next to their loved one's name.