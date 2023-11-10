Ways to commemorate Remembrance Day 2023

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Remembrance Day Ceremony

How do you plan to pay your respects this Remembrance Day? Those who have served and continue to serve Canada will be recognized in Oakville through the wearing of Poppies as well as in events and attractions around town.

Be sure to share how you’re experiencing remembrance day on social media using the hashtag #OakvilleRemembers. With that, here’s what to look out for on this year's Remembrance Day:

Memorial Park Ceremony

On Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:50 a.m., Memorial Park in Oakville will be hosting a ceremony until noon to pay respects at the monument.

Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Parade

Expect a series of road closures in Oakville starting on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Parade.

According to the town of Oakville, those closures consist of the following:

Trafalgar Road - Randall Street to Macdonald Road

Dunn Street - Trafalgar Road to Randall Street

Reynolds Street - Randall Street to Macdonald Road

Sheddon Avenue - Reynolds Street to Allan Street

Wallace Park Lane - Reynolds Street to Allan Street

Palmer Avenue - Reynolds Street to Allan Street

Sumner Avenue - Reynolds Street to Allan Street

At 10:30 a.m. this Saturday the parade will start from the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre on 325 Reynolds Street and go down to George’s Square where a ceremony of remembrance will take place.

Old Abbey Lane Church Display

× Expand Ben Brown

Church Of The Incarnation on Old Abbey has a display of over 200 crocheted poppies on garden stakes around the church in addition to two large banners of poppies cascading from the roof to the ground.

The display was created by Pearl Moffat and Leslie Hickey, two local Oakville women who are very passionate about Remembrance Day and were inspired by a similar display they saw a while back in Elora.

This year marks the second that Incarnation will show the display and it’s a great symbol of unity, as well as an attraction for locals to take pictures with.

Leslie Hickey

​​This year, Leslie used the attraction for a project for an adult ESL class she teaches to educate newcomers about the significance of the Poppy. She posed the question “What does peace mean to you?” and had students write their answers on the poppy stem.

The church will be hosting a Sunday service followed by a Poppy theme treats event afterwards.

More ways to remember

Other ways to honour veterans and service members include:

Wear a poppy and donate to the Poppy Fund.

Pause for two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. on November 11.

Share gratitude on social media using #OakvilleRemembers.

Attend a local Remembrance Day event.