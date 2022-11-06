The Royal Canadian Legion holds Remembrance Day Parade in Bronte

by

×

1 of 8

Remembrance Day Parade

Jay Pugazhenthi

Remembrance Day Parade

×

2 of 8

New Project - 2022-11-07T011255.314.jpg
×

3 of 8

New Project - 2022-11-07T011545.268.jpg
×

4 of 8

New Project - 2022-11-07T011923.474.jpg
×

5 of 8

New Project - 2022-11-07T012503.430.jpg
×

6 of 8

New Project - 2022-11-07T012848.433.jpg
×

7 of 8

New Project - 2022-11-07T014209.043.jpg
×

8 of 8

New Project - 2022-11-07T015105.319.jpg

The Bronte branch of the Royal Canadian Legion hosted their Remembrance Day parade this weekend, on Sunday, November 6, to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. The walk started at 79 Jones Street and ended at Chris Vokes Memorial Park, where a service was held at the foot of the Bronte Cenotaph.

×

1 of 5

New Project - 2022-11-07T004444.016.jpg
×

2 of 5

New Project - 2022-11-07T003642.445.jpg
×

3 of 5

New Project - 2022-11-07T010951.679.jpg
×

4 of 5

New Project - 2022-11-07T004136.928.jpg
×

5 of 5

New Project - 2022-11-07T003125.093.jpg

Veterans, active service members, and residents observed several moments of silence and remembered the fallen.

You can honour those who have served Canada during times of war and peace by participating in Remembrance Day ceremonies and events in Oakville. Click here to learn about all the Remembrance Day events in Oakville for 2022.