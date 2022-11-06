The Royal Canadian Legion holds Remembrance Day Parade in Bronte

× 1 of 8 Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Remembrance Day Parade × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

The Bronte branch of the Royal Canadian Legion hosted their Remembrance Day parade this weekend, on Sunday, November 6, to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. The walk started at 79 Jones Street and ended at Chris Vokes Memorial Park, where a service was held at the foot of the Bronte Cenotaph.

Veterans, active service members, and residents observed several moments of silence and remembered the fallen.

