Repair Cafe helps keep items out of landfills

The ever-popular Burlington Repair Cafe will hold its next event this Saturday, September 16, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Oakville Place's centre court. This community initiative aims to reduce waste and promote sustainability by fixing damaged or broken small household appliances.

Residents are invited to bring their items, such as fans, lamps, toasters, coffee makers, hair dryers, vacuum cleaners, and toys, to be repaired by our volunteer fixers. These dedicated individuals, many with a few handy skills, will sit down with you and help restore your items, keeping them out of the landfill site.

However, it is important to note that lawnmowers, stereos, TVs, CD players, computers, and cell phones** will not be repaired at the Burlington Repair Cafe. The rationale behind this decision is that if there are businesses specializing in fixing these items, then people should turn to them for assistance.

The concept of Repair Cafes is gaining momentum worldwide, with over 2,700 Repair Cafes established across the globe. These cafes share a common goal of reducing waste and prolonging the lifespan of items, countering the prevailing culture of disposable consumption.

Unfortunately, the skill of repairing items has become a lost art for many individuals. Moreover, manufacturers often use proprietary screws and fasteners that make opening and repairing items challenging. The volunteer fixers at the Burlington Repair Cafe not only assist residents in fixing their broken appliances but also help them gain a deeper understanding of how these items work and how to handle similar situations in the future.

Repair Cafes are built on the five R principles: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refuse, and now Repair. By promoting repair, the cafe aims to empower individuals to take an active role in extending the lifespan of their possessions and minimizing waste.

The motto of Repair Cafes is 'Bring it - Fix it - For Free.' Most items are repaired on the spot, and many repair parts are provided free through donations and generous supplier discounts. However, some repairs may require replacement parts that are not readily available. In such cases, residents are requested to either bring the necessary parts themselves or cover the cost of a one-of-a-kind part and bring the item back to the next Repair Cafe session.

Since its establishment in 2019, the Burlington Repair Cafe has successfully serviced over 200 items from the local community. The impact of their efforts in diverting waste from landfills has been commendable.

For more information about the Burlington Repair Cafe, please visit their Facebook page or email burlingtonrepaircafe@cogeco.ca.