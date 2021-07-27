Most residents still unaware of bike registry and recovery service launched by police

The majority of Oakville residents are unaware of the bike recovery service that Halton Regional Police has partnered with in April 2021 to combat bike thefts. The knowledge of 529 Garage can come in handy, especially when many residents do not feel comfortable even storing bicycles outdoors, with the continuing incidents of crimes, including bicycle thefts around our town this summer.

Residents reported 12 bike thefts in the past six weeks, beginning June 2021. Halton Regional Police Service received reports of 140 crime incidents in July 2021, including thefts, car break-ins and property damages.

Halton Police

“In summer, I generally keep bikes outdoors because it is inconvenient to open the garage every time I take my kids out for biking,” a resident of North Oakville shared. A mom to two young children, she also worried that the bikes could soon get stolen, considering the recent instances of thefts and break-ins in the Glenorchy community. “I was not aware of the bike registry, and I'll be signing up for this service now,” she added, sounding relieved.

According to HRPS, 2 million bikes are stolen every year in North America. 529 Garage is a community watch program wherein people can register their bikes, making it easier to return the stolen bike. The bicycle registration app connects the owner, police, other users and local bicycle shops when the owner activates an alert after a bike goes missing. Locals are also directed to HRPS online reporting tool through the app once an alert is issued.

Residents can get visually deterrent decals to put on their bicycles after registering on the app. “The tamper-proof decals are surely great tools to curb thefts. I should visit the HRPS website more to know about the latest safety initiatives,” another resident from West Oak Trails commented after learning about the program from Oakville News. She also shared how she managed to stop a miscreant from stealing a bike from her patio when the security alarm blared, alerting her early morning on a day in June.

Halton Police urges residents to download the 529 Garage app on the App Store or Google Play and register their bikes.

How to Register: