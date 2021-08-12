Residents enjoy learn-on-the-go StoryWalk this summer in Oakville

Oakville residents can indulge in a learn-on-the-go experience as they walk through some of the busiest trails, thanks to our library’s StoryWalk initiative. Oakville Public Library recently launched storyboards in partnership with the Town of Oakville at different locations around the town to engage locals on self-guided walks all year round.

Touted as one of the first initiatives in Halton, StoryWalk was introduced at outdoor trails across Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park in December 2020. Tannery Park, Waterworks Park got their share of the storyboards in Jan 2021, followed by George Savage Park this summer. OPL carefully selected the locations based on accessibility for the residents and year-round maintenance by the town.

Amrita RC Majumdar

The books chosen for the storyboards comprise works by diverse authors or feature characters from various cultures to cater to the population in town. “We are so happy to see storyboards all along the walking paths in George Savage Park. The park looks different now, and the walks have become so engaging,” commented an excited pedestrian in the Glenorchy resident.

The Government of Canada’s Health Communities Initiative, led by Oakville Community Foundation and the Golden Horseshoe Hub, funds the StoryWalks project. This initiative aims to fund projects that give residents plans to access services and simultaneously enjoy the outdoors in a pandemic-ridden world.

The concept of StoryWalks was originally created by Anne Ferguson and Rachel Senechal in Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Vermont. “This OPL initiative will encourage residents to get outdoors and spend time in nature. We also want to promote an interest in literacy, connectedness and outdoor physical activity, adapting to the needs of new normal times,” Joseph Moncada, Director- Innovation & Integration, OPL explained. He added that OPL’s Content and Acquisition team selects the stories based on seasonality, diverse cultures and popularity among the locals.