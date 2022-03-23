Reverend Robert George Gardner 1924 – 2022

Gardner Reverend Robert Gardner

With sadness, I announce the passing of my father, Reverend Robert George Gardner. Dad was called home on Friday, March 18, 2022, in his 98th year.

He was a devoted husband to Gloria for over 64 years, father to Michael and Peter, Father-in-law to Pam (Horvatis) and “Popsey” to his two grandchildren, Graydon and Hannah.

Dad was born November 1924 to Viola and Robert Gardner in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He grew up in Jamaica, the youngest of 6 children, with five sisters, Gloria, Veronica, Bertha, Dahlia and Joyce.

He attended Kingston College and St. Peters Theological College. In his journey to serve God, he was made a Deacon in October 1948 and was ordained an Anglican Priest on June 19, 1949, in Spanish Town, Jamaica.

After his ordination, Reverend “Bob” remained in Jamaica, serving at Christ Church, Vineyard Town, and as an Assistant Curate at St. Luke's Church, Cross Roads. He was then appointed Rector of the combined parishes of Balaclava, Keynsham and Siloah with five mission churches.

In 1953, he moved to Montreal to attend McGill University and, on weekends, served as an honorary assistant at St. Stephen's Church in Lachine, Quebec, where he met Gloria.

After university, he worked for Scouts Canada in Toronto and commuted to Montreal on weekends to assist at St. Stevens and spend time with his fiancé Gloria.

After their marriage in December 1957, Bob and Gloria moved to Guelph, ON, where he served as Assistant Curate at St. James Church, before becoming Rector at St. Philip-by-the–Lake in Grimsby. He then became Rector of St. John the Divine, Cayuga and St. John's, York, from which he retired in 1990.

He served as Honorary Assistant and member of the Senior Choir at St. Simon's in Oakville for over two years.

I was blessed to have such a great father in my life. He was dedicated to his family and always wanted to give us more than he ever had in his life. Education, culture, faith and family were his cornerstones. He gave of himself tirelessly and to others for a life in service to God, and if you are reading this Obituary with a fond memory of my Dad, it is because he impacted your life in some small way that you will always remember. That memory will bring him great joy.

May he rest now peacefully, in God’s warm embrace. I know his parents, all his sisters, his extended family and most importantly, Michael are there to welcome him home.

A special Thank You to all the staff at Post Village Inn in Oakville, who have been so incredible over the past couple of months and the staff at Allendale, who were also amazing in managing Dad’s care over 16 months while he was in Milton. However, the real praise needs to go to my Mom, who became Dad’s primary caregiver for over five years before 2020. He was blessed every day to have her in his life.

His committal and cremation took place on Tuesday, March 22, in a private family service. A Requiem Eucharist will occur at St. Simon’s Anglican Church in Oakville, ON, on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Dad will be laid to rest with his family at St. Andrew’s Parish Church in Jamaica.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to World Vision (www.worldvision.ca), the charity Dad has supported for decades, would be appreciated.

He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.

― Revelation 21:4