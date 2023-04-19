Richie Mehta double bill leads National Canadian Film Day 2023

× Expand National Canadian Film Day

Billed as the largest film festival in the world, April 19 once again means it's National Canadian Film Day - celebrating film arts and work by Canadians and the great movies they make.

The 2023 event is being celebrated across the town of Oakville with various free events both private and open to the public today, and unlike the last three years, many of these events are being held in-person.

The headliner event is being co-presented by Film.Ca Cinemas, OFFA (Oakville Festivals of Film and Art) and Sheridan College Alumni.

Shown on site at Film.Ca will be a double bill by Canadian director Richie Mehta, featuring two 2013 titles and his two most famous works, Siddharth and the Gillian Anderson sci-fi I’ll Follow You Down.

The event begins tonight, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. with free admission all night.

Richie Mehta is a Canadian film director and writer, born in Mississauga. His first feature film, Amal, was released in 2008, and was nominated for Best Motion Picture and Best Director at the 29th Genie Awards.

He is also the writer and director for both movies being shown tonight: Siddharth, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival before receiving over 25 International Awards, and I’ll Follow You Down, a science fiction film starring Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell.

Metha will appear via Zoom for a Live Q&A between the films for the live audience.

6:00 p.m: Siddharth screening.

7:30 p.m.: Live Q&A via Zoom with Director Richie Mehta (Siddharth/I’ll Follow You Down) and Editor Stuart McIntyre (Siddharth), and Producer Steven Braye will join us live at Film.ca Cinemas.

8:15 p.m.: I'll Follow You Down screening.

Free tickets to this event are available online here through the OFFA website.