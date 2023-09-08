Rising star Kaitlyn Lau Takes the dance world by storm

× Expand Dance Bug Kaitlyn Lau performs at the Extreme Dance Champions at Nottawasaga, Ontario.

In the world of dance, young talents are constantly emerging and leaving their mark. One such rising star is twelve-year-old Kaitlyn Lau from Oakville.

With a passion for dance that began at the tender age of three, Kaitlyn has dedicated herself to honing her skills in various dance styles. From ballet to hip-hop, her versatility knows no bounds.

As Kaitlyn enters grade 7 at Our Lady of Peace School, she sets her sights on a future filled with incredible opportunities in the dance industry.

Kaitlyn's dance journey has led her to train at prestigious dance studios and companies. At JJ Dance Arts in Burlington, Ontario, she immerses herself in a multitude of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, acro, lyrical, musical theatre, and hip hop.

However, it is in acrobatics where Kaitlyn truly shines. She devotes her time to training at CTRL Acrobatics, a pre-professional company known for nurturing artistic and athletic excellence.

This year, Kaitlyn joined the esteemed Matricks Acro Army. Led by expert instructors, Matricks focuses on developing flexibility, strength, and coordination to create strong and capable acrobats.

Kaitlyn's dedication and passion for acrobatics have earned her a well-deserved place in this elite group.

One of Kaitlyn's most memorable performances was her acro solo at the CNE Rising Star competition. This routine proved challenging and showcased her flexibility, strength, and tumbling skills.

Incorporating cane work into her routine added an extra layer of difficulty. Kaitlyn poured her heart and soul into perfecting this routine, constantly adding new challenges and choreography to push her limits.

Triumph at CNE Rising Star Competition

To enter the competition, Kaitlyn submitted her performance online to the CNE coordinator. Out of numerous talented individuals, she was selected to compete in three rounds against twelve other participants in each round.

These rounds included a diverse range of talents, such as singing, solo and group dancing. On September 2, Kaitlyn emerged as the Grand Champion, a moment she cherishes and values deeply.

The competition was fierce, and Kaitlyn shared she was immensely honoured to come out on top.