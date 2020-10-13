River Oaks Public School teacher receives Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence

× Expand HDSB Richard Bernard

Richard Bernard, of River Oaks Public School, is a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence awarded by Prime Minister Trudeau.

The Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence have honoured exceptional elementary and secondary school teachers in all disciplines since 1994, with more than 1,600 teachers honoured to date. Teaching Excellence Awards recipients are honoured for their remarkable achievements in education and for their commitment to preparing their students for a digital and innovation-based economy.

The Prime Minister’s awards website explains Bernard’s broad approach to student learning and growth: “Character development, ethical decision making and global citizenship are as important to this committed educator as academic learning. Students connect deeply with the natural world and each other through photography. Classes research Louis Riel prior to recreating his trial, but without knowing the outcome. Grade 8's handle the day-to-day management of the school's breakfast and snack program.”

“When I was informed that I had won the national award, I was shocked. I find it a bit surreal to be recognized for doing a job I love doing,” Bernard says. “This recognition is incredibly humbling. I feel this way simply because the nomination came from one of my colleagues. It is an incredible honour.”

Stacey Falconer

Burlington's Stacey Falconer, from Lakeshore Public School, is a recipient of the Certificate of Achievement, and the only other Halton District School Board teacher to be recognized this year.

“We are so proud to have our educators honoured with the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence,” says Stuart Miller, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board. “This is such a wonderful and well-deserved accomplishment for Stacey and Richard. Like so many staff members in our Halton board, Stacey and Richard embody the important characteristics of dedication and collaboration. They are indicative of the hard working staff members who inspire students, and each other, every single day. We know our students can succeed through the creativity and passionate work of our teachers. We congratulate Stacey and Richard.”