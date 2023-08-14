Road Closures - August 2023

× Expand Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash Road Construction

The Town of Oakville has scheduled the following road closures:

Sixth Line

There will be a road closure on Sixth Line between Threshing Mill Boulevard and Settlers Road East from August 17 to October 13 for service connection work.

The detour route will be along Sixth Line, Dundas Street East, Trafalgar Road and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Dunn Street and Randall Street

There will be a road closure at Dunn Street and Randall Street from August 14 to 18, 2023, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The closure is for the installation of sanitary, storm and water main services.

The detour route will be Trafalgar Road, Church Street and George Street. Local access will be maintained.

For inquiries, please contact ServiceOakville; 905-845-6601.