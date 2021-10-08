Road Construction Alert: Bronte Road from Upper Middle Road to Dundas Street West

Halton Region annually resurfaces various roadways across the Region to maintain and extend the life cycle of its roadways. Beginning October 2021, Halton Region will resurface Bronte Road (Regional Road 25) from Upper Middle Road West (Regional Road 38) to Dundas Street West (Regional Road 5), Wards 1 and 4, in the Town of Oakville (see map for the project limits).

Improvements will include:

Road repairs and resurfacing;

New pavement markings;

New pedestrian tactile warning plates and associated sidewalk replacements;

New underground signal infrastructure; and

Curb replacements.

The contractor for this project is Pave-Al Limited with contract administration by Chisholm, Fleming and Associates. Updates to the construction schedule will be available on the Road Resurfacing Program webpage.

COVID-19 Update: Regional staff and contractors will be following health and safety guidelines set out by the Province and Public Health to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For more information, please visit halton.ca.

To help you plan for construction activity, please read the project-related information below. Wherever possible, mitigation plans will be put in place to minimize disruptions.

Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the worksite. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

Erosion and sediment controls: We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the project's duration.

Lawn irrigation system: If you have a lawn irrigation system, please locate, disconnect and remove any sprinkler heads within the public road allowance.

Mail delivery: We do not anticipate any changes or delays to mail delivery. We will provide advance notice if there are any changes.

Noise: You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements.

Precondition photos: In the coming weeks, a representative will take photos of the project site before the project begins.

Traffic delays: This work may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. Road construction crews will maintain emergency vehicle access at all times.

Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

Vibration: You may experience some vibration due to ongoing work. As a precaution, we recommend that you remove or secure objects on shelves and walls.

Waste collection: Halton Region will continue to pick up your garbage and recycling on your regular scheduled collection day.