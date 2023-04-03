Road construction - Ford Drive

Halton Region

Halton Region annually resurfaces various roadways across the Region to maintain and extend the life cycle of its roadways.

Beginning in April, Halton Region is planning to resurface Ford Drive (Regional Road 13) from North Service Road East to 250m north of Kingsway Drive, Ward 3 and 6, in the Town of Oakville.

Improvements will include:

Road repairs and resurfacing;

Storm sewer repairs;

New pavement markings;

New tactile warning plates and sidewalk replacements;

Installation of overheard vehicle detection radar/cameras; and

Improved signage

Planning ahead

To help you plan ahead for construction activity, please read the project-related information below. Wherever possible, mitigation plans will be put in place to minimize disruptions.

Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the work site. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

Erosion and sediment controls: We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the duration of the project.

Traffic delays: This work may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing work. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

The project contractor is Gazzola Paving Ltd, with contract administration by Chisholm, Fleming and Associates.