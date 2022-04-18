Road Construction: Lakeshore Road West Closed

× Expand Schaeffers Consulting

Lakeshore Road. West between Morden Road and Dorval Drive will be closed from April 18 to May 22, 2022, from 7 AM to 7:00 PM. Contractors may require an extension depending on the impact of weather on construction.

Hard Rock Sewer and Watermain Ltd. are commencing work on Lakeshore Rd. W to install sanitary sewer and watermain to service the new houses within the subdivision located on Pebbleridge Place.

Crews will maintain local vehicular traffic for homes on Lakeshore Rd W, Tavistock Square, Holyrood Ave, and Shorewood Place from Dorval Drive. Construction will not impact access to driveways/garages.

Wayfinding signage has been erected immediately on-site to assist in traffic management. Please refer to the Detour Plan that illustrates the alternate routes.

Parking

Parking is not permitted on Lakeshore Road West between Morden and Tavistock Square. Parking is still available in areas where it was allowed before construction.

School Bus Routes

School Busses will be rerouted during the entire period of construction.