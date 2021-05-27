Rotarians help India breathe

The Rotary Clubs of Oakville, Oakville West, Passport South and Halton Rotaract, along with many other clubs and Rotarians in southwest Ontario, have joined the campaign to “Help India Breathe” with an initiative to establish Rotary Oxygen Banks in India. This is a global Rotary initiative with clubs around the world helping.

The Bank would loan an oxygen concentrator to a patient in need with the provision that after the immediate crisis is over, the patient would return the concentrator to the Oxygen Bank so it would be available to others. The price of each concentrator is approximately US$1,000. Local Oakville Rotarians have sent over $5,250 to support this international relief project.

Cheques received and pledges so far from southwest Ontario total $109,155.00.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s Rotary Clubs, visit www.rotaryoakville.ca