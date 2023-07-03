Rotary announces winner of electric vehicle lottery

× Expand Ford Motor Company 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package Ford Mustang Mach-E

The grand prize winner of the Rotary Club of Oakville electric car lottery is Camille Small of Toronto. She drives home with the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWS SUV and $11,600 in cash. A total value of $94,624.00.

Thrilled to be the grand prize winner, “No flipping way!” was Small’s immediate response, and the scream when told there was also $11,600 cash added to the excitement for Rotarians sharing the news with her.

In addition, Rotary is pleased to announce that George Trisic of Oakville is the winner of the 50-50 draw and will be receiving $19,620.

The following five people won the early bird prizes:

Chad Grummet of Cambridge – Toro Powerclear 21” SnowBlower

Robert Stewart of Burlington – Velec A2 Electric Bike

Kaye Dumali of Nepean – Toro Lawnmower

John Matthiesen of Oakville – Toro Lawn and Garden Tools

Eric Schmidt of Windsor – Surface 604 Rook Electric Bike

Food for Life, Habitat for Humanity, Halton Women’s Place and Kerr Street Mission are named beneficiaries of the 2023 Electric Car Lottery, which was licenced by AGCO # RAF1303583. The separate 50-50 Draw is licenced by AGCO # RAF1303587.

About Rotary

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca