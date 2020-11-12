Rotary Auction runs until November 21st

The Rotary Online Auction went live at www.rotaryonlineauction.ca Saturday, November 7 and finishes on November 21, 2020, so there is still time to bid. Items range from a one year Film.ca VIP pass, to TAG Heuer watches, to a flight for 5 over Niagara Falls, along with many more excellent products and services.

This is the first time the Rotary Clubs of Oakville (RCO) and Oakville West (RCOW) will participate in this awesome event. They are joining fellow club Oakville Trafalgar (RCOT) in this year’s exciting online auction along with clubs from Burlington, Georgetown, Kitchener, Milton and Mississauga. All proceeds from this auction support humanitarian projects and charities within these communities and worldwide.

“We are delighted that so many businesses and professionals have stepped up to support us with their products, services and sponsorships, especially during these challenging times,” said Ahmed Ezzat, RCOW President. “There are so many items to bid on and potential gifts for family, friends or business associates that we know the public will be as excited as we are about this amazing site. Plus the fact, that proceeds support those in need at an especially difficult time,” added Mike Henry, RCO President.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca