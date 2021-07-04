Rotary Club Oakville Trafalgar's international impact

Do you ever wonder how the dollars you spend enjoying one of your favourite annual traditions at Oakville Family Ribfest impacts the lives of others?

Rotary Club Oakville Trafalgar has served the community as well as aided in international initiatives since 1978. Royal LePage Realtor Cathy Whittaker of Oakville is the current president of this 54 members non-profit club.

Whittaker explains, “Because of the escalating needs resulting from COVID-19, the club has become ‘community focused’. Most of the funds raised this year through the Oakville Family Drive-Thru Ribfest on August 20-22, the currently active bottle drive and annual online auction scheduled for November will be divided and used for indigenous, youth and environmental groups. Funds will also be used to buy personal protective equipment where needed, and for local food banks.”

“Just last week, the club selected 31 graduates from several Oakville high schools as recipients of $65,000 to be divided equally as financial assistance for university or college tuition,” Whittaker proudly adds.

With a focus on community internationally, special localized projects were hand-selected.

Oakville resident and President of Global Investment Solutions, Bruce Friesen serves as part of the Club Assembly, International Committee. Bruce has volunteered his time overlooking international projects in Central America, cultivating and nurturing relationships as an active committee member for years.

After extensive research, Bruce determined two locations could benefit from assistance, utilizing Rotary’s means and expertise.

A maternal child care clinic providing medical care to 250 women per month in Honduras was in immediate need of equipment. The dilapidated structure had rooms with no doors, unsanitary flooring, holes in the walls, conditions unsuitable for good medical care.

The club was donating $10,000USD for equipment, half of which was funded by Rotary District 7080. From his years of travel to the region, Bruce had forged a working relationship with Kathy Guerra, co-owner of Ixbalanque Spanish School in Honduras, who serves as a liaison translating, with connections to government officials and contractors. Friesen believed that aid should come with commitments from both sides; Rotary agreed to provide new equipment in lieu of the community coming together to renovate the clinic first. As well, agreements were made with local government officials to maintain the new equipment.

Rotary also provided a big screen tv, enabling family members outside the exam room to share in the experience, to create connections with the baby to help the mother give her baby better care before and after. “Privacy in exam rooms, along with new equipment, some child care education and a renovated clinic, gives a new level of respect to the women. The objective was to help them not feel like second-class citizens anymore,” remarked Friesen.

The second project was a grand opening at CUNORI University in Chiquimula, Guatemala. Rotary was aware that a teaching facility within the campus provided free medical care to the poor in a clinic in extreme disrepair. Friesen and Guerra negotiated the renovation of the clinic by the university in trade for state-of-the-art equipment valued at $200,000USD.

Research had uncovered an alarming statistic naming cervical cancer as the #1 killer for women in Guatemala. The club provided 2 ultrasound machines, cryotherapy machinery, exam and treatment beds, desks and more. Training on the new equipment was also provided.

The university made a serious commitment to the project, emptying the building, working around the obstacles that COVID-19 presented.

“What we’ve done there is transformational for years,” Friesen notes. “No words can explain the positive impact this project made to the students and faculty. This is life-changing for people on both sides, and that gives me happiness,” Friesen adds, reflecting on the experience.

The emotional commitment to this cause is evident in Friesen’s voice and actions as he has been part of the international committee for eight years and pays his own way to each destination. This was a very important and gratifying trip for Rotary. Many individual Rotary clubs in Ontario, Rotary District 7080 and Rotary International were involved. The Government of Canada, recognizing the importance of the project, matched donations collected.

“What’s next?” echoes Friesen. “Those who donate, entrust Rotary with the funds. This is why we do our utmost due diligence in an attempt to meet needs where we can. While in Guatemala, it became apparent that there was no COVID-19 testing facility. We met with the Director and Mayor to discuss the possibility of putting in a world-class clinic.