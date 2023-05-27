Rotary electric car lottery early bird winner announced

Rotary Vincent and Hill choosing the winner of the latest early bird winner of Rotary's electric car lottery.

The Rotary Club of Oakville is pleased to announce that the winner of the Rotary electric car lottery early bird draw held May 17 is Kaye Dumali.

She takes home a cordless electric Toro 22″ 60V recycler lawn mower valued at $600 and is still in the draw for the grand prize, a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach E Premium AWD SUV electric vehicle to be drawn on June 28.

Graham Hill, executive director of Halton Food for Life, hit the key to pick the early bird winner Wednesday morning at their food distribution site in Burlington and heard Dumali's pleased response to George Vincent, electric car lottery co-chair, upon winning the Toro lawnmower, that she would be in the area Tuesday to pick it up.

"Food for Life is one of four charities that will benefit from the proceeds of the electric car lottery, along with Habitat for Humanity, Kerr Street Mission and Halton Woman's Place," said Vincent.

"The Rotary car lottery is a great way to help people and the planet. If you are lucky enough to win, you are going to have an electric automobile that is better for the planet," added Hill.

"You may, if you win the 50-50, get some cash that can help maybe greenify your home or your wonderful space, and just by participating, you are helping great organizations like us that help divert greenhouse gases and help get good nutritious surplus food to people in need."

The electric car lottery is licenced by AGCO # RAF1303583. A separate 50-50 draw is also available on the website and licenced by AGCO # RAF1303587. Last year's 50-50 winner won over $25,000.

It's not too late to get your lottery tickets or participate in the 50-50 draw. The next early bird draw will be on May 31. Tickets are available online at electriccarlottery.com for $20 each up to June 28.