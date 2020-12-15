Rotary holiday auction raises $100,000

The Rotary Online Auction is excited to announce that over $100,000 was raised this year, generated by a 14% increase in bidders over last year on nearly 1300 items. A total of nine clubs were involved this year, including three Oakville Clubs, Burlington, Georgetown, Kitchener, Milton, and two Mississauga Clubs. All proceeds from this auction support humanitarian projects and charities within these communities and worldwide.

The auction would not have been possible without the significant support of our many sponsors and generous donors. Despite the challenges of Covid-19, many local businesses stepped up to support this Rotary initiative to help those in need locally and globally. Though too many to mention here, please visit www.rotaryonlineauction.ca sponsor page and when possible, please patronize these awesome community benefactors.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about Oakville’s four Rotary Clubs visit www.rotaryoakville.ca