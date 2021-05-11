Run4 Lighthouse 2021 - May 15 to June 15

Dedicated community members are taking to the streets or lake to run, bike, swim or paddle to participate in the Run4 Lighthouse, May 15 – June 15. The goal is to raise much-needed funds for The Lighthouse for Grieving Children to fund peer support groups for grieving children and their families.

“We run for all the families who have experienced loss and need Lighthouse to give them hope and healing,” shared Team Lea’s Legacy Warriors.

Lighthouse

Participants from across Canada are getting active to support grieving families, from 99-year-old Grandma Kay in Alberta, walking 100kms on her treadmill, to baby Cole in Burlington, clocking kilometres from the comfort of his stroller to achieve his family goal.

For every $100 raised, participants are entered to win a $10,000 Alaskan Cruise, thanks to Expedia Cruises, Oakville South.

Adjusting to life after a death is hard to understand, impossible to imagine. For over 20 years, the Lighthouse for Grieving Children has been the only agency in the GTA offering open-ended peer support groups to grieving children and their families at no cost.

We need your help to ensure no child grieves alone. Sign up today at www.run4lh.com to receive your run t-shirt and medal, or consider donating to the Lighthouse.