Safe Community Project Zero reduces fire and carbon monoxide deaths

Town of Oakville Fire Department

Deaths caused by fire or carbon monoxide are preventable, but you need to install the right detectors in the correct locations in your home.

Last December, Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas), the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) and Oakville Fire department announced a working partnership to improve home safety and bring fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths down to zero.

Oakville Fire department received 486 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms through Safe Community Project Zero–a public education campaign that will provide more than 8,000 alarms to residents in 50 municipalities across Ontario.

In 2022, Enbridge Gas invested $250,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over the past 14 years, the program has provided more than 76,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms help provide the early warning to escape from a house fire or carbon monoxide exposure safely. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of the incomplete combustion of many common fuels.

“Carbon monoxide is known as the ‘silent killer’ for a reason, and evidence shows that prevention saves lives. We know that the best way to avoid carbon monoxide exposure is to eliminate it at the source by properly maintaining fuel-burning equipment and that the alarms are a critical second line of defence to protect against carbon monoxide poisoning,” says Joel Brouwer, Senior Operations Advisor, GTA West Region, Enbridge Gas.

“The objective of Safe Community Project Zero is to deliver combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to residents in Ontario communities who need them the most,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the FMPFSC.

“It’s a program that fire departments can adopt to help educate their communities about the requirement for all Ontario homes to have a CO alarm if they have a fuel-burning appliance or an attached garage.”

“Our partnership with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council and Enbridge is a huge step in protecting lives and homes in Oakville,” says Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault, Oakville Fire department.

“We thank our partners for their generous donation of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that will be distributed in our community through local partners, providing tangible and essential support to those in need in our community.”

For more information check out the Fire Safety and Prevention section on the town's website.