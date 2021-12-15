Salvation Army & Food for Life receive $25K each

Armando Mosho, President of the Rotary Club of Oakville West (RCOW), announced that Food for Life received $25,000 from RCOW for its food rescue and distribution program. In addition, Oakville's Salvation Army also accepted $25,000 to help with their Christmas campaign to provide critical community services.

With the incredible generosity of two anonymous donors who agreed to match these two RCOW donations, the total raised for Food for Life and the Salvation Army doubled to $100,000, ensuring those most in need are looked after this holiday season.

“When there is an opportunity to double our contribution to the community, it is important to act upon it immediately," said Mosho. "We are so excited that we are able to contribute in such a meaningful way.”

Food for Life can turn every $1 donated into the equivalent of 4 meals. They are the most significant food rescue organization in Halton and Hamilton, focusing on redistributing fresh, nutritious food.

The Salvation Army’s Oakville Lighthouse Shelter offers counselling programs and community resources to help individuals find stable, assisted or affordable housing options and mental health supports.

For almost 100 years, Oakville Rotarians have raised funds through special events to support local area charities and not-for-profits, dispersing financial aid to many deserving organizations and their very worthy projects and initiatives. As well, funds are donated and leveraged to support Rotary International projects that impact the global community in a meaningful way. For more information about the Rotary Club of Oakville West, visit www.rotaryoakville.ca