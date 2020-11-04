Santa Claus brings holiday cheer virtually to Oakville

With parades not possible this year due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the Town of Oakville has invited Santa to come to town for a fireside chat and he wants to hear from you!

On Saturday, November 21 at 9 a.m., instead of hosting our usual Oakville Santa Claus parade, Santa Claus will be sitting down with Mayor Rob Burton for a physically distanced in-person chat that we’ll share online on oakvillesantaclausparade.ca for all to enjoy! And you can be part of the show!

Do you have a question for Santa? Ask your family to help you take a short video asking your question and send to [email protected]. If selected, your video will be played for Santa and shared online!

“Lucky for us, Santa was available on our originally planned parade date and has agreed to meet with me for a holiday chat,” said Mayor Burton. “I can’t wait to share your questions and videos with him.”

Once again, cartoonist Steve Nease has created this year’s colouring contest artwork. Artists 10 years of age and younger are invited to colour for a chance to win a phone call from Santa. Winners will be announced during the broadcast on November 21.

Video submission guidelines, downloadable colouring sheets and contest details can be found on the Oakville Santa Claus Parade website, at oakvillesantaclausparade.ca. All video and colouring contest entries must be received by Sunday, November 15 to [email protected].

“The Oakville Santa Claus Parade Committee is sending holiday cheer to all past parade participants, sponsors and volunteers,” said Committee Chair Councillor Cathy Duddeck. “We look forward to celebrating with you in person when it is safe to do so. Rest assured, Santa will be making his regular stop in Oakville on December 24 as part of his usual delivery route.” ​

Holiday Food and Toy Drive

The Oakville Professional Firefighters Association is launching its 28th annual holiday food and toy drive. The Fire Department is requesting gift cards in lieu of toys and food items this year. Donations can be dropped off at any Town of Oakville community centre or library between November 21 and December 18. Visit oakvillesantaclausparade.ca for details.

Oakville families are also reminded that Canada Post is helping Oakville residents reach Santa via mail. Letters to Santa can be sent to: Santa Claus, North Pole, HOH OHO. No postage is required.