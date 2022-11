× 1 of 19 Expand × 2 of 19 Expand × 3 of 19 Expand × 4 of 19 Expand × 5 of 19 Expand × 6 of 19 Expand × 7 of 19 Expand × 8 of 19 Expand × 9 of 19 Expand × 10 of 19 Expand × 11 of 19 Expand × 12 of 19 Expand × 13 of 19 Expand × 14 of 19 Expand × 15 of 19 Expand × 16 of 19 Expand × 17 of 19 Expand × 18 of 19 Expand × 19 of 19 Expand Prev Next

The town lined up early this morning - Saturday, November 19 - to ring in Christmas season, bask in the festivities, and catch a glimpse of Santa. As usual, there were countless floats, as well as a lot of performances, caroling, and gift-giving.